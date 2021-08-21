Friday Ratings: Fox’s ‘WWE Friday Night SmackDown’ Showcases What May Be The Last Days Of Roman Reigns

The dog days of summer are here, which means vacations, NFL preseason, back-to-school and savoring the last of the outdoors is the focus for many a TV regular.
But those who stayed at home apparently love wrestling. The Fox WWE Friday Night SmackDown again seized the day, scoring an 0.6 to top the evening’s demo wars by a wide margin.
The show, broadcast live from Phoenix, arrived 24 hours before today’s massive SummerSlam pay-per-view. The highlight of Friday was John Cena giving a final warning to Head of the Table Roman Reigns, as the two traded smack before their big match today. In a shocker, Reigns vowed to leave the WWE forever if he lost.
Elsewhere, Paula Abdul was the star of CBS’s Secret Celebrity Renovation. The pop star helped renovate a recreation center in Los Angeles, granting her childhood dance teacher, Dean Barlow, a new dance studio. The act of charity scored an 0.3, with the season debut of Greatest #At-Home Videos also coming in with an 0.3 for the eye network. A rerun of Blue Bloods closed out the network’s night.
NBC had a quiet night, with American Ninja Warrior and Dateline both offering reruns. Likewise, ABC was in encore mode, with repeats of Shark Tank and 20/20 filling out its Friday evening dance card.
The CW’s legal drama Burden of Proof had a demo and total audience bump, coming in with an 0.1. But Dynasty slumped, in at an 0.0 for its slot.
