Friday Ratings: It’s Fox’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown For The Win, ABC’s ’20/20′ Anna Nicole Smith Special For Place Position

The Tokyo Olympics are now over, but the National Football League preseason is underway, making for a night that will face some adjustments in the local markets when the final numbers are in.

In the prelims, Fox’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown was again the winner, coming in with an 0.6 to seize the early demo crown.

ABC’s 20/20 newsmag was runner-up with an 0.5. The show featured DannieLynn Birkhead retracing the life of her mother Anna Nicole Smith, 14 years after her death. The 14-year-old DannieLynn and her father, Larry Birkhead, visited the Mexia, Texas hometown of Anna Nicole, meeting high school friends and frequented haunts. Earlier, ABC had a Shark Tank encore.

CBS had Jesse Tyler Ferguson renovating a friend’s farmhouse on Secret Celebrity Renovations, good for an. 0.4. The show was followed by reality show Love Island, also clocking in with an 0.4, the night ending with a Blue Bloods repeat.

NBC’s post-Olympics hangover saw it serve up a rerun of American Ninja Warrior to start its night, ending with a Dateline (0.4) report on the murder of four-year-old Barbara Jean Horn and its affect on decades of alleged misconduct across Philadelphia’s criminal justice system.

The CW saw legal drama Burden of Truth come in with an 0.1, while Dynasty saw a huge jump in audience up to an 0.1, spurred by an original cast member’s death.