Freida Pinto’s Freebird Films Inks First-Look TV Deal With eOne

EXCLUSIVE: Freida Pinto is expanding her relationship with eOne, signing a first-look deal with the indie studio for her Freebird Films Entertainment. Under the pact, Freebird Films, run by Pinto and her producing partner Emily Verellen Strom, will develop series for broadcast, cable and streaming with a focus on content highlighting the experience of women – especially among diverse and underrepresented groups.

The deal comes as Pinto and Strom are developing as executive producers a limited series adaptation of Anuradha Bhagwati’s memoir Unbecoming for eOne, with Pinto attached to star. Freebird Films is also in negotiations for additional books and articles to adapt.

“We are delighted to partner with Freida and Emily in their vision to prioritize diverse stories about women for all audiences,” said Jacqueline Sacerio, eOne’s EVP of Scripted Television. “Their combined world view and creative insight will mesh well with our goal of creating content that resonates with viewers everywhere.”

Related Story 'Clifford The Big Red Dog' Showing Up At Paramount CinemaCon Presentation

Drawing on Pinto’s childhood in India and international career, Freebird Films’ content is intended for both U.S. and global audiences. Additionally, the duo is tapping into Strom’s background in the non-profit, women’s rights and documentary fields in finding and developing stories about women’s lives around the world.

Watch on Deadline

Freebird Films

“This partnership with eOne feels like a natural extension of our work together so far. We are so excited and honored to continue to work with Michael Lombardo, Pancho Mansfield, Jackie Sacerio, Amanda Gerisch and the whole team to tell powerful, entertaining and fresh stories,” said Pinto and Strom. “The eOne team has shown us that they are collaborative and add invaluable creative expertise to our work. They share our vision for telling stories about complex, diverse and exceptional women from every walk of life. We know that the eOne team will push us to think bigger, break boundaries and tell provocative, impactful stories we can’t wait to see on screens.”

Pinto is known for her work in films such as Slumdog Millionaire, Trishna, Rise of the Planet of the Apes, Desert Dancer, Knight of Cups and Ron Howard’s Hillbilly Elegy. Coming up next for Pinto are films Mr. Malcolm’s List and Netflix’s Intrusion.

For nine years, Strom was the Senior Director of Programs at the The Fledgling Fund where she funded and advised social issue documentary films and filmmakers, including The Invisible War, Bully, Virunga, 3 ½ Minutes, Fed Up, Gideon’s Army, Newtown and others. She has also been a strategic consultant for scripted and unscripted production companies as well as the founder of a women’s rights and reproductive health center for teenage girls in Nairobi, Kenya.

Pinto is repped by CAA and Principal Entertainment LA.