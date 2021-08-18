‘Free Solo’s Alex Honnold To Star In Nat Geo Docuseries ‘On the Edge’ Greenlighted By Disney+

EXCLUSIVE: Free Solo, which earned Nat Geo its first Oscar, was one of the channel’s signature programs selected to launch Disney+, with Free Solo’s Alex Honnold featured in the streamer’s first trailer alongside Marvel superheroes and classic Disney/ Pixar animated characters. Now Disney+ has greenlighted a three-part original docuseries from National Geographic headlined by Honnold.

On the Edge with Alex Honnold, produced by Plimsoll Productions, sees the professional adventure rock climber embark on a lifelong dream – an epic climbing quest across the remotest and toughest walls and peaks of Greenland, a country that has become the crucible of the climate crisis. In 2020, 300 billion tons of Greenland ice disappeared, the biggest annual melt in recorded history.

With an overabundance of virgin climbs and impossible walls, Greenland is considered the world’s last great climbing frontier. As he attempts a once-in-a-lifetime climbing challenge that will push his physical limits, Honnold will meet the scientists working on the frontline of climate change and witness the impacts of the rapid melting for himself.

As Honnold explores the alarming changes, he and his team will face intimidating icebergs, dangerous moulins (sinkholes on glaciers), difficult rockfalls and ice storms. His ultimate test will come from Peak 3342, to-date unclimbed and one of the highest peaks in Greenland. Though there’s more exposed rock and less snow and ice, this is uncharted territory and Honnold will need to draw on all of his experience to reach the top safely.

“I’ve always wanted to climb in Greenland—it has some of the most remote and epic walls in the world. But it’s also being tremendously affected by climate change,” said Honnold. “I’m very excited about the opportunity to explore the climbing while also sharing some of the local impacts of climate change with a global audience. Our changing climate is the biggest issue facing humanity and I hope that this will help inspire people to take action.”

Honnold’s audacious free solo ascents of America’s biggest cliffs have made him one of the most recognized and followed climbers in the world. He is also the founder of the Honnold Foundation, an environmental nonprofit devoted to fighting climate change by promoting solar energy for a more equitable world. In addition to headlining the Academy Award-winning documentary feature Free Solo, released by National Geographic Documentary Films, he also starred in the Emmy-nominated Alone on the Wall. He is also the co-host and co-creator of the podcast Climbing Gold.

For Plimsoll Productions, James Smith, Martha Holmes, Grant Mansfield and Saul Goldberg executive produce On the Edge with Alex Honnold. For National Geographic, Bengt Anderson is executive producer.