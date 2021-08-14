‘Free Guy’ Star Ryan Reynolds Says Disney Wants A Sequel

Ryan Reynolds took to Twitter on Saturday to reveal that Disney wants a Free Guy sequel.

“Aaaannnnd after 3 years messaging #FreeGuy as an original IP movie, Disney confirmed today they officially want a sequel. Woo hoo!! #irony,” the actor wrote. “If it isn’t called, “Albuquerque Boiled Turkey” we’ve failed.”

20th Century Studios seemed to confirm the news when it retweeted Reynolds’ post. Director Shawn Levy also shared it in a quote tweet, adding “Yuuuuuuuup.”

Free Guy was released in U.S. theaters on Friday, following a year-long delay brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic, taking in $10.5M in its debut, including $2.2M in Thursday night previews.

The sci-fi action comedy centers on Guy (Reynolds), a bank teller who discovers that he’s actually an NPC (non-player character) inside a brutal, open world video game, subsequently deciding to become the hero of the story, by saving his friends from getting deleted by the game’s creator.

Levy directed from a script by Matt Lieberman and Zak Penn, with Jodie Comer, Taika Waititi, Dwayne Johnson, John Krasinski, Hugh Jackman, Channing Tatum, Joe Keery, Tina Fey and Lil Rel Howery rounding out the cast.

Levy produced the film with Reynolds, Greg Berlanti, Adam Kolbrenner and Sara Schechter, with George Dewey, Dan Levine, Michael Riley McGrath, Josh McLaglen and Mary McLaglen exec producing.

