‘Free Guy’ Flies To $100M+ Overseas With China Assist, Global Now $180M – International Box Office

Refresh for latest…: One of the only Hollywood titles to recently be granted a China release date, Disney/20th Century Studios’ Free Guy flew into the market with a $23.9M start. This is a solid launch in the Middle Kingdom, particularly in the current climate, and helped push the Ryan Reynolds-starrer past $100M at the international box office. The full offshore weekend was $37.3M in 47 markets, a slight 23% drop from last session, and the total overseas cume is now $100.3M for $179.6M global.
We’re seeing strong word of mouth continue to propel this original IP from director Shawn Levy. Notably in China, there were daily increases throughout the weekend. The film has a 7.8 from critics on Douban and a 9.1 from moviegoers on Maoyan. The latter on Sunday upped its full-run projection in China to RMB 491M ($76M). Free Guy currently leads pre-sales in the market through Thursday this coming week. About 20% of sites are still closed in China.
Related Story
'Candyman' Makes The Box Office Taste Good With $22M+ Opening
Elsewhere, Free Guy is still No. 1 in the UK, Australia, Brazil and Mexico. In Germany, it got a 10% bump, despite last Monday’s introduction of the health pass requirement.
Watch on Deadline
The IMAX portion of Free Guy’s overseas haul is now $7.9M for $12M global. Of that, $3.8M is from China with a terrific 16% of the nationwide total from only 1% of screens.
Paramount’s Paw Patrol: The Movie collared another $10.3M from 46 markets this session, good for a drop of just 30%. This takes the offshore cume to $37.8M and global to $61.9M.
As noted earlier this week from our perch at CinemaCon, Universal’s F9 crossed $700M global on Wednesday, making it the only Hollywood title to the mark in 2020 and 2021. The worldwide gross through Sunday is $704.24M. Two other pictures hit milestones this weekend with Universal/DreamWorks Animation’s The Boss Baby: Family Business topping $100M worldwide and Warner Bros/DC’s The Suicide Squad moving past $100M international.
In new play, Universal/MGM/Monkeypaw’s Candyman opened in 51 international markets this weekend with $5.23M (that reps UPI and MGM markets combined). The global total along with domestic’s No. 1 start is $27.6M. The best overseas starts were the UK, Spain, Mexico, Russia and Germany.
Regarding the situation overall internationally: France, Italy and Germany require health passes (or a recent negative Covid test) to attend cinemas; 65% of Australia’s box office is locked down and New Zealand is entirely shut; Japan has restricted hours and capacity limits in 90% of the market; Korea still has Level 4 restrictions in place and all of South East Asia (save Singapore) is still closed.
This coming Wednesday (September 1), Disney/Marvel’s anticipated Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings begins global rollout starting in France, Korea and Italy.
Breakdowns on this week’s films above and more are being updated below.
MORE…
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.