Fred Armisen & Samba Schutte Board HBO Max Pirate Comedy ‘Our Flag Means Death’ As Recurring

Fred Armisen & Samba Schutte have boarded HBO Max’s pirate comedy Our Flag Means Death, joining stars Rhys Darby and Taika Waititi. The series hails from writer David Jenkins, Garrett Basch and Dan Halsted.

Created by Jenkins, who also serves as showrunner, Our Flag Means Death is based loosely on the true adventures of Stede Bonnet (Darby), a pampered aristocrat who abandoned his life of privilege to become a pirate.

Armisen and Schutte join the cast in recurring roles. Details about their characters have not been revealed. The ensemble cast also includes Ewen Bremner, David Fane, Nat Faxon, Nathan Foad, Joel Fry, Leslie Jones, Samson Kayo, Guz Khan, Rory Kinnear, Matt Maher, Kristian Nairn, Con O’Neill and Vico Ortiz.

Our Flag Means Death is executive produced by Waititi, Jenkins, Basch and Halsted.

Watch on Deadline

Armisen’s recent credits include Portlandia, Los Espookys and Documentary Now! The Saturday Night Live alum is represented by Brillstein Entertainment Partners, WME and Morris Yorn Barnes Levine Krintzman Rubenstein Kohner & Gellman.

Schutte has appeared in Sunnyside, 9-1-1 and The Tiger Hunter. Additional television credits include Buni TV Comedy Series and The Grind. He is repped by Established Artists, Daniel Hoff Agency, DPN and Alvarado Rey.