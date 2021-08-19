Frankie Mossman Dies: New Zealand TV Actor For ‘Spartacus’ And ‘The Horizon’ Was 33

Francis “Frankie” Mossman, who appeared on television shows like Spartacus and The Horizon, died on Aug. 14 in Sydney, Australia. He was 33 and his death was confirmed by his brothers, who did not disclose a cause .

A GoFundMe page put together by his brothers, Laurence and Jeremy Mossman, has been issued to recover his remains for New Zealand and provide for a funeral.

“With heavy hearts and much sadness, we learned of Francis’ passing last Saturday 14th August in Sydney, Australia,” the post reads. “Francis was an energetic force and much-loved brother and son. He was a well-respected member of the acting community and found a supportive and endearing family community in Sydney. His smile and energetic presence will be sorely missed by those lucky enough to have known him.”

Mossman began his career on the New Zealand soap opera Shortland Street. He moved on to The Amazing Extraordinary Friends in New Zealand in 2008, as well as the film The Richmond Family Massacre in 2009.

