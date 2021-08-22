Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘CSI: Vegas’ Star William Peterson Taken By Ambulance To Hospital After Mystery Illness

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Fox News Rescues Afghan Nationals Who Aided Correspondents

Fox News

Fox News Media said today that it successfully evacuated three Afghan nationals who have worked alongside its correspondents as fixers and assistants throughout coverage over the years.

They also said they retrieved a colleague from a regional media company and the families of all. The affected includes producers, translators, drivers and security personnel. A total of 24 people were rescued, the news outlet claims.

Western media has been sporadic in the country, but several outlets did on-the-ground reporting. CNN’s Clarissa Ward did early reporting, but left Afghanistan after she and her producer were confronted by Taliban wile reporting.

A company-wide memo issued this afternoon reveaeld the Fox News tidings.

Fox News

Watch on Deadline

Read More About:

5 Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad