Fox News Taps Jacqui Heinrich As White House Correspondent, Announces Other New D.C. Reporters

Fox News has tapped Jacqui Heinrich to serve as White House correspondent, reporting on Joe Biden’s presidency alongside Peter Doocy.

The network also named Aishah Hasnie as congressional correspondent, and Alexandria Hoff as a Washington based general assignment reporter.

Heinrich most recently was congressional correspondent for the network, as she reported on Biden’s inauguration and first address to a joint session of Congress, as well as the campaign trail and conventions in 2020. She also is a co-host of Fox News Audio’s The FOX News Rundown podcast. She joined the network in 2018, and previously was an anchor for WFXT-TV, Fox’s Boston affiliate.

Her appointment follows the departure in May of White House correspondent Kristin Fisher, who left for CNN to cover the space program.

Hasnie, who will start in mid-August, most recently served as the network’s New York-based correspondent, reporting on the front-lines of the Covid-19 crisis, as well as the protests following the death of George Floyd. She previously was an overnight anchor for the network, and was an anchor and investigative reporter for WXIN-TV, the Fox affiliate in Indianapolis.

Hoff joins Fox News Channel from KYW-TV, the CBS affiliate in Philadelphia, where she was anchor and reporter, leading the station’s state and national election coverage. She will start in early September.