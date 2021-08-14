Fox News Host Gets Unknown Substance In Mail At Network Offices In NY

A Fox News television host was mailed an envelope containing what police described as a “white powdery substance,” triggering an emergency response on Friday.

The host, who was not identified by authorities or Fox News, was said to be Greg Gutfeld in numerous other media reports. He reportedly isolated himself in his office and the floor was evacuated until first responders arrived. It was determined the substance was not hazardous, although it was not identified.

The network’s offices are in midtown Manhattan. The envelope was addressed to the host, who opened the package just before noon.

Gutfeld currently serves as host of Gutfeld! (weeknights, 11PM-12AM/ET) and co-host of The Five (weekdays 5-6PM/ET). Joining the network in 2007 as a contributor, Gutfeld was host of the 3AM/ET late night show Red Eye for the past eight years (2007- 2015) and The Greg Gutfeld Show (2015-2021).