Fox Business Network Unveils New Nighttime ‘FBN Prime’ Slate

Stuart Varney, Cheryl Casone, John Rich and Kacie McDonnell will host new weekly shows for Fox Business Network’s new original primetime slate under the banner FBN Prime.

The new schedule also includes a show narrated by Mike Rowe.

Meanwhile, Kennedy, hosted by Lisa “Kennedy” Montgomery, will move an hour earlier to 7 PM ET from Mondays to Thursdays. It will take the place of a repeat airing of Kudlow, the 4 PM ET business show featuring Larry Kudlow.

The new shows are:

How America Works, Mondays at 8 PM starting Sept. 20. Rowe narrates an hourlong series focusing on individuals who work “round the clock to keep our infrastructure in working order.”

American Built, Mondays at 9 PM starting on Sept. 20. Varney’s half-hour show, originally a Fox Nation series, looks at engineering marvels, such as the USS Nautilus and the Hubble Telescope, with interviews with architects, engineers and historians.

American Dream Home, Tuesdays at 8 PM and 8:30 PM starting Sept. 21. Casone hosts two consecutive episodes of this series that follows families looking for their dream residence.

Mansion Global, Tuesdays at 9 PM and 9:30 PM starting Sept. 21. McDonnell’s series looks at high end luxury real estate, including mega mansions and luxury high rises. It’s based on a Wall Street Journal feature, and was launched as a series on Fox Nation last year.

American Gold: The Legend of Bear Gulch, Wednesdays at 8 PM starting on Sept. 22. The series follows a family as they try to mine for gold on 800 acres of land in a mountain valley of Bear Gulch, MT. According to the network, they “believe a family secret will help prove there’s still millions to be found.”

The Pursuit! with John Rich, Wednesdays at 9 PM and 9:30 PM starting on Sept. 22. The country music star interviews interviews celebrities and other notable figures from his home in Nashville, with a focus on their personal journeys to fame.

The Thursday night slate will feature the the best of FBN Prime programming, while the Friday night schedule of Maria Bartiromo’s Wall Street, WSJ @ Large with Gerry Baker and Barron’s Roundtable will remain in place.

Lauren Petterson, the president of Fox Business Network, said that the focus of the originally programming was”on success stories across key American industries to our loyal viewers.”