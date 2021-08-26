‘Formula 1: Drive to Survive’ Renewed By Netflix For Fourth Season

Formula 1: Drive to Survive is getting a fourth season on Netflix, the streamer announced today.

The popular documentary series is the first to give exclusive and intimate access to the greatest racing competition in the world, revealing the true story of the sport – not only the fight to be number 1, but the battle for the heart, soul, and direction of this multi-billion-dollar business.

In Season 4, fans will be taken behind the scenes to witness firsthand how the drivers and teams battle it out for victory in the 2021 Grand Prix.

Academy Award winner James Gay Rees (Amy, Senna) and Paul Martin (Diego Maradona) exec produce the series for Box to Box Films.

In its first three seasons, the show was honored with a Bafta TV Craft Award and a Telly Award, along with two Broadcast Tech Innovation Award nominations, and noms from the Cinema Audio Society, the Golden Trailer Awards and the Royal Television Society, UK.

It debuted in March of 2019, returning for its second season last February. Its most recent season, covering the 2020 World Championship, premiered this year on March 19.

Watch on Deadline

A premiere date for Season 4 has not yet been set.