Food Network And Discovery+ To Team For First Original Scripted Film

The Food Network is aiming to be more than Bobby Flay and Guy’s Grocery Games. It’s now in the movie business.

Ree Drummond will costar in Candy Coated Christmas, the first original scripted film to appear on discovery+. The production is a collaboration between the streaming service and Food Network.

In the film, Drummond plays Bee Tyler Essary, a bakery owner. As with many Christmas stories, the plot involves a woman (played by Molly McCook) returning home, in this case to Peppermint Hollow. She is befriended by Drummond, the bakery owner, and sweet things ensue.

Of course, since it’s tied in with the Food Network, there will be recipes offered online. The film is set for a November debut on discovery+.