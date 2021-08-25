‘Florida Man’: Leonard Earl Howze, Isabel Gameros & Mark Jeffrey Miller Join Netflix Series As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Leonard Earl Howze (The Upshaws), Isabel Gameros (Deranged Granny) and Mark Jeffrey Miller (Outsiders) have been tapped for recurring roles in Netflix’s Florida Man, its eight-episode series starring Edgar Ramírez, from veteran TV writer producer Donald Todd and Jason Bateman & Michael Costigan’s Aggregate Films.

In Florida Man, created by Todd, when a struggling ex-cop (Ramírez) is forced to return to his home state of Florida to find a Philly mobster’s runaway girlfriend, what should be a quick gig becomes a spiraling journey into buried family secrets and an increasingly futile attempt to do the right thing in a place where so much is wrong. The series is described as a wild odyssey into a sunny place for shady people in the spirit of Body Heat and Elmore Leonard’s Out of Sight.

Howze will play Ray-Ray, an ex-cop, Sonny Valentine’s longtime, loyal associate and the “muscle” for his illicit operations.

Gameros will portray Tyler, the guarded, deadpan 14-year-old daughter of Patsy and Deacon, whose interest in space travel comes from wanting to get as far away from her parents as possible.

Miller recurs as Buzz, Sonny Valentine’s other associate, who was badly shocked during a police operation years ago, and whose brain synapses now fire at a dangerously unpredictable rate.

Best known for his roles in the Barbership films, Howze can currently be seen recurring on Netflix comedy The Upshaws. He was the lead in Live Cargo that premiered at Tribeca and was directed by Logan Sandler. Other credits include series regular in the CBS sitcom Kevin Can Wait and features The True Memoirs of an International Assassin and Brave New Jersey. He’s repped by Link Entertainment and Artists and Representatives.

Gameros is a newcomer out of Dallas,TX. She was recently a lead in the Lifetime feature Deranged

Granny and recurred on Queen of the South for USA. She’s repped by Kim Dawson Agency in Dallas and 11:11.

Miller’s recent television credits include the role of Krake on Outsiders, and guest-starring roles on Manhunt and Outcast. He’ll next be seen in Ava DuVernay’s DMZ and Apple’s Invasion. Miller is repped by Artists Resource Agency.