‘Florida Man’: Isaiah Johnson, Four More Cast In Netflix Series

EXCLUSIVE: Isaiah Johnson is set as a series regular and Sibongile Mlambo, Paul Schneider, Lauren Buglioli and Michael Esper have been tapped for recurring roles in Netflix’s Florida Man, its eight-episode series starring Edgar Ramírez, from veteran TV writer producer Donald Todd and Jason Bateman & Michael Costigan’s Aggregate Films.

In Florida Man, created by Todd, when a struggling ex-cop (Ramírez) is forced to return to his home state of Florida to find a Philly mobster’s runaway girlfriend, what should be a quick gig becomes a spiraling journey into buried family secrets and an increasingly futile attempt to do the right thing in a place where so much is wrong. The series is described as a wild odyssey into a sunny place for shady people in the spirit of Body Heat and Elmore Leonard’s Out of Sight.

(L-R) Sibongile Mlambo, Paul Schneider, Lauren Buglioli and Michael Esper Netflix; Mega

Johnson will play Benny, the people-loving Haitian immigrant who owns the Florida motel.

Mlambo is Clara, Benny’s wife, and the one whose eyes are more open to Florida’s darker side.

Schneider will portray Officer Andy Boone, local Coronado Beach police officer, mentored by Chief Sonny, whose loyalty is tested.

Buglioli will play Kaitlin Fox, Orlando TV news anchor, underestimated but whose determination to get a career-changing story threatens to derail everyone’s criminal plans.

Todd, who will serve as showrunner, executive produces with Aggregate’s Bateman and Costigan. The project stems from Aggregate’s first-look deal with Netflix. Miguel Arteta, Julian Farino Haifaa Al Mansour and Kevin Bray will direct.

Johnson portrayed the role of Sky on OWN’s David Makes Man and finished his lengthy run as George

Washington in Hamilton’s “And Peggy” tour. His other TV credits include CBS’ Person of Interest and Cinemax’s The Knick. He’s repped by A3 Artists Agency.

Mlambo most recently appeared on HBO’s Lovecraft Country and Roswell, New Mexico. She was previously a series regularon Netflix’s Lost in Space and Freeform’s Siren. Her other credits includ Starz’s Black Sails and Under the Silver Lake opposite Andrew Garfield. She’s repped by Gersh, 11:11 Entertainment, and Brecheen Feldman Breimer Silver & Thompson.

Schneider’s recent credits include NOS4A2, Tales From The Loop and features Rules Don’t Apply and Brothers By Blood. He’s repped by CAA and Finley Management.

Buglioli will next be seen in Tyler Perry’s A Jazzman’s Blues and in Jesse V. Johnson’s action thriller White Elephant, alongside Olga Kurylenko, Bruce Willis, and Michael Rooker. She’s repped by Douglas, Gorman, Rothacker & Wilhelm, Sovereign Talent Group, Privilege Talent and Brilliant Talent Management.

Esper played the series regular role of John Paul Getty Jr. in the FX drama series Trust, opposite Donald Sutherland and Hilary Swank. His other television credits include The Outsider opposite Jason Bateman, Ray Donovan, Nurse Jackie, Shades of Blue and The Family. He was most recently seen on the big screen in Peter Hedges’ Ben is Back, opposite Julia Roberts and Lucas Hedges. He’s repped by Gersh and Sweet 180.