‘Flatbush Misdemeanors’ Renewed For Season 2 By Showtime

Showtime has renewed its half-hour comedy series Flatbush Misdemeanors for a second season.

Created by and starring Kevin Iso and Dan Perlman based on their digital series, Flatbush Misdemeanors is a raw comedy of city life following Dan and Kevin, who play characters struggling to thrive in their new surroundings in Flatbush, Brooklyn. The show explores two long-time friends seeking to climb out of their heads and connect with others.

Season one cast also includes Kristin Dodson, Hassan Johnson, Kareem Green and Kerry Coddett.

For their work writing, directing and starring in the shorts that form the foundation of the series, Iso and Perlman won Best North American Short Film at the London Film Festival, with the first installment becoming Oscar qualified following a Grand Jury Award at the Florida Film Festival.

Flatbush Misdemeanors is a co-production by Showtime and Avalon (Breeders, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Starstruck), which will continue to act as lead studio. The series is executive produced by Perlman and Iso, with Richard Allen-Turner, Jon Thoday, David Martin and Chloe Pisello for Avalon.