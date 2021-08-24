‘Firebite’: Yael Stone, Rob Collins, Callan Mulvey & Shantae Barnes-Cowan To Star In AMC+ Fantasy Series

Yael Stone (Orange is the New Black), Rob Collins (Cleverman), Callan Mulvey (Avengers: Endgame) and Shantae Barnes-Cowan (Operation Buffalo) will star in Firebite for AMC+.

The original series just entered production in South Australia, and has also added Tony Kravitz (The Tall Man) as director.

A co-production between AMC Studios and See-Saw Films, Firebite is a fantasy series that follows two Indigenous Australian hunters, Tyson (Collins) and Shanika (Barnes-Cowan), on their quest to battle the last colony of vampires in the middle of the South Australian desert. The series is comprised of eight, one-hour episodes set to debut on AMC+ this winter.

Warwick Thorton (Samson and Delilah, Sweet Country) created and wrote the series—also directing, along with Kravitz and Brendan Fletcher (Mad Bastards).

Paul Ranford is producing, with Dena Curtis and Libby Sharpe serving as co-producers, and Billy Bowring as associate producer.

Emile Sherman and Iain Canning are exec producing for See-Saw Films, alongside Rachel Gardner, Thornton and Fletcher. See-Saw’s Simon Gillis serves as co-executive producer, with Kristin Jones overseeing the series for AMC Networks.

The production has received major funding from the South Australian Film Corporation, and is providing employment opportunities for First Nations practitioners.

“Our only rule [in casting] was to find great people, no matter where they came from. We have actors who’ve worked on big Hollywood blockbusters, and others that are flying in from remote Aboriginal communities who light up the screen with natural presence,” said Thornton and Fletcher. “To us, they are all movie stars.”

“We are committed to creating compelling programming with diverse voices and representation for our viewers, and Firebite delivers on this goal,” added Kristin Jones, Executive Vice President, International Programming and Program Innovation, AMC Networks. “We’re thrilled to bring this unique original series to life authentically with a stellar cast and crew on Indigenous lands with Indigenous storytelling.”

Stone is represented by Lisa Mann Creative Management (AUS), Gersh, and Andy Corren Management. Collins is repped by Shanahan Management (AUS) and Innovative Artists. Mulvey is repped by Shanahan Management (AUS), Paradigm and Anonymous Content. Barnes-Cowan is with Actors Management International (AUS).