‘Fire Island’: Andrew Ahn’s Searchlight Pic Adds 11 To Cast

EXCLUSIVE: Conrad Ricamora (The Resident), James Scully (You), Matt Rogers (I Love This For You), Tomas Matos (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Torian Miller (Goliath), and Nick Adams (The Other Two) have joined the cast of Fire Island, the Searchlight Pictures title from director Andrew Ahn (Spa Night, Driveways), which has now entered production.

Zane Phillips (Madam Secretary), Michael Graceffa (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Aidan Wharton (I Want Your Love), Peter Smith (Girls5Eva) and Bradley Gibson (Power Book II: Ghost) will round out the ensemble, led by previously announced cast members Joel Kim Booster (Sunnyside), Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live), and Margaret Cho (All-American Girl).

The film written by Booster is billed as a modern-day romantic comedy inspired by Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice, which is set in the New York hamlet of Fire Island Pines. The story centers on two best friends who set out to have a legendary, weeklong summer vacation, with the help of cheap rosé and a cadre of eclectic friends.

Jessica Munks cast the film. Tony Hernandez, John Hodges and Brooke Posch are producing for JAX Media (Russian Doll, Search Party). Joel Kim Booster is exec producing, with JAX Media’s Jillian Vogel serving as co-producer.

The project is being overseen for Searchlight Pictures by Senior Vice President Acquisitions and Production, Chan Phung, and Vice President Production, Richard Ruiz.

Pic will stream exclusively in the U.S. on Disney’s DTC Platforms, as a Hulu Original, in 2022. It will stream internationally as a Star Original on Disney+.

“I’m thrilled to be working with the immensely talented cast and crew of FIRE ISLAND, a film that celebrates chosen family with so much heart and humor,” said Andrew Ahn. “I’m eager for audiences to experience the magic of Fire Island, from dancing in your underwear with your best friends to falling in love.”

“Andrew and Joel have an irreverent, modern take on a beloved romance, infused with versatility and comedy and heart,” said Searchlight Pictures’ Heads of Film Production, DanTram Nguyen and Katie Goodson-Thomas. “This is a fresh and exciting evolution in the genre.”

