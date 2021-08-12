‘Finch’: Tom Hanks Movie Gets Premiere Date On Apple TV+ & First-Look Photo

Tom Hanks starrer Finch will debut on Apple TV+ on November 5, Apple Original Films said Thursdayt. Check out the first-look image below.

In the film directed by Miguel Sapochnik (Game of Thrones, True Detective), the Oscar-winning Hanks plays a robotics engineer who is among the few survivors of a cataclysmic solar event. While that event left the world a wasteland, Finch has built a world of his own in the time since, which he shares with his beloved dog, Goodyear. Also living with Finch in his underground bunker is a robot (played by Caleb Landry Jones) that he’s built to watch over Goodyear when he no longer can.

Ultimately, the trio embarks on a road trip into a desolate American West, and while on this journey, Finch looks to show his creation — who has named himself Jeff — the joy and wonder that come with being alive.

Ivor Powell wrote the script with Craig Luck, who makes his feature-film writing debut.

Powell produced with Kevin Misher (Coming 2 America, Fighting with My Family), Jack Rapke (Cast Away, Flight) and Jacqueline Levine (Witches, Allied). Zapochnik and Luck exec produced with Andy Berman, Adam Merims, Jeb Brody and Robert Zemeckis.

Finch is an Imagemovers and Misher Films production presented by Amblin Entertainment and Reliance Entertainment, in association with Walden Media—and one of a number of anticipated releases from Apple. Its slate also includes Sundance prize winner CODA, which is set for release August 13; Antoine Fuqua’s Emancipation, starring Will Smith; Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro; Swan Song, starring Mahershala Ali and Naomi Harris; and Joel Coen’s The Tragedy of Macbeth, starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand, which was produced in partnership with A24.