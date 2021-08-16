‘Field Of Dreams’ TV Series From Mike Schur Based On Movie Ordered By Peacock

Peacock has given a straight-to-series order to Field of Dreams, based on Universal’s Oscar-nominated film, from The Good Place creator Michael Schur, the film’s producer Lawrence Gordon and Universal TV.

Written by Schur, the series will reimagine the mixture of family, baseball, Iowa and magic that makes the movie so enduring and beloved.

The pickup comes amid a surge in popularity for the 1989 film starring Kevin Costner following baseball’s Field of Dreams game last week between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox, which aired in primetime on Fox. It was the most-watched regular-season Major League Baseball telecast on any network since 2005, according to Nielsen, and Fox’s most-streamed regular-season game in its history.

Schur will executive produce the series via his Fremulon, along with Gordon for The Gordon Company, David Miner and former The Good Place EP Morgan Sackett. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, is the studio.

“Through the years, Field of Dreams has remained a fan favorite, maintaining its rightful position in the zeitgeist,” said Lisa Katz, President, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “It’s whimsical and grounded, a space where Mike Schur excels, and we’re looking forward to bringing a new version of this classic to Peacock.”

This marks the second Peacock series green light for an adaptation of a marquee title from the Universal movie library developed by an A-list creator on the Universal Studio Group roster, following the June pickup of Seth MacFarlane’s Ted. Like the Ted movies, Field of Dreams is streaming on Peacock.

“Field of Dreams is an iconic Universal Film title from venerable producers Lawrence and Charles Gordon, that we could only have entrusted to Mike Schur,” said Erin Underhill, President, Universal Television. “His talent, his love for baseball and his reverence for its themes make him the perfect choice to revisit this beloved film that evokes nostalgia and visceral emotion in so many of its fans.”

Field of Dreams is Schur’s second series at Peacock, joining Rutherford Falls from Sierra Teller Ornelas and Ed Helms that was recently renewed for a second season.

The 1989 sports fantasy Field of Dreams was written and directed by Phil Alden Robinson based on W. P. Kinsella’s 1982 novel Shoeless Joe. It stars Costner as a farmer who builds a baseball field in his cornfield that attracts the ghosts of baseball legends.

