‘Field Of Dreams’ Game Ready For MLB Action, Special Uniforms Unveiled

Hollywood will come to Iowa next Thursday, as the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox will meet at a special temporary field near the property used in the Field of Dreams film.

The game was postponed from its planned 2020 debut by the pandemic, and marks the first major league baseball game in Iowa.

Fox will broadcast the game, starting with a pregame show at 5 PM Central time. The first pitch is set for around 6:15 PM CT. Joe Buck and John Smoltz will call the game, and Ken Rosenthal and Tom Verducci will serve as reporters. Members of the “Field of Dreams” cast will also be on hand, with Sox and Yankees players sharing their thoughts on the movie.

An 8,000-seat ballpark will host the game, which will feature a corn maze outside the park in the shape of MLB’s logo. It will be possible to hit a home run into the cornfield beyond the right field wall.

For the uninitiated, Field of Dreams is a 1989 film starring Kevin Costner, Amy Madigan, James Earl Jones Ray Liotta and Burt Lancaster in his final film role. The film details Costner’s efforts to reconcile with his estranged father, aided in the efforts by baseball great Shoeless Joe Jackson and other deceased major leaguers, who advise, “If you build it, he will come.” It was nominated for three Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

The Dyersville, Iowa field sits amid 159 acres of cornfields. The ballparks dimensions are standard major league, including 335 feet down the lines, 380 feet to the gaps, and 400 feet to dead center. The White Sox will be the home team, thanks to the prominence of various past team members in the movie.