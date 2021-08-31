‘Fear Street’ Franchise Actress Kiana Madeira Signs With Verve

EXCLUSIVE: Toronto born actress Kiana Madeira, who broke out recently in the Netflix hit trilogy Fear Street, has inked with Verve.

The movies, based on R.L. Stine’s acclaimed horror book series were shot back-to-back by director Leigh Janiak, with Madeira playing two different characters across three different time periods, Deena and Sarah.

The franchise broke the mold not only with the shooting schedule but for Netflix with a weekly release schedule, and eventized outdoor premieres at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

Next up, Madeira is set to star as Nora in the next installments of the After film franchise, After We Fell and After Ever Happy, based on the best-selling books by Anna Todd.

Previously, on the television side, Madeira led the cast of the Daytime Emmy Award winning Netflix series Trinkets for two seasons, starred in the Facebook Watch series Sacred Lies, before starring on The Flash for the CW.

Watch on Deadline

She continues to be represented attorney John Meigs and in her native Canada by Ambition Talent.