Fauci Says Non-Mask Wearers “Encroach On Others’ Individual Rights”, Warns “Things Will Get Worse” With Covid-19

With the rise of the coronavirus Delta variant, Dr. Anthony Fauci went on ABC’s This Week to discuss what that means for Americans and whether or not we will see more lockdowns.

“I don’t think we’re going to see lockdowns,” Fauci said. “I think we have enough of the percentage of people in the country – not enough to crush the outbreak – but I believe enough to allow us to not get into the situation we were in last winter.”

The chief medical advisor to the president went onto say that “things are going to get worse” and Covid-19 cases will continue to rise as there are 100 million eligible citizens going unvaccinated.

NEW: White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci tells @jonkarl, "things are going to get worse," as COVID-19 cases surge with delta variant. "The solution to this is get vaccinated and this would not be happening." https://t.co/Vs9wGhlqCj pic.twitter.com/TIWImK2k0u — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) August 1, 2021

Fauci added, “The unvaccinated, who have a much greater chance of being infected in the first place, are the ones most vulnerable to getting severe illness that might lead to hospitalization and, in some cases, death.”

Regarding lockdowns, Fauci said, “So we’re looking not to lockdown, but we’re looking to some pain and suffering in the future because we’re seeing the cases go up, which is the reason why we keep saying over and over again: the solution to this is get vaccinated or this would not be happening.”

When asked about the new CDC mask-wearing guidelines that suggest vaccinated people wear masks indoors, Fauci said, “Even if you are fully vaccinated, when you are in an indoor setting in an area of the country that has a high or substantial degree of transmissibility… you should wear a mask, even if you, in fact, are vaccinated.”

Fauci continued to say that the unvaccinated “allow the propagation and the spread of the outbreak” and urged the importance of receiving the Covid vaccine.