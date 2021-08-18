Universal Sets Release Date For ‘Fast And Furious 10’

Universal has set a release date of April 7, 2023 for Fast and Furious 10, Deadline can confirm. That returns the Fast & Furious franchise to its holy Easter weekend stomping ground where F7, the highest grossing title in the series was launched in 2015 to $147.1M domestic, and finaled at $353M domestic, $1.5 billion global. Universal followed with Fate of the Furious in 2017 which notched the third biggest global debut of all-time at $541.9M (before finaling at $1.2 billion WW).

We hear the studio quietly dated the film on Comscore and that Vin Diesel is expected to announce the title at some point in the future on social. He has typically shown up at CinemaCon to bang the drums about the next Fast & Furious sequel, however, that would be a tall order this year given how most studios are safely keeping their celebs at home from Caesar’s due to the Delta variant.

Uni’s F9, released on a theatrical window, is the highest grossing movie during the pandemic around the world with $681.5M. The pic was the first Hollywood title during the Covid era to surpass $500M overseas this past weekend. F9 repped series filmmaker Justin Lin’s return to the IP after an eight year absence in the director’s chair.

No other casting confirmations or plot lines are known about the tenthquel, but you gotta give the franchise credit for heading into space in the latest installment. There’s a lot of speculation that Diesel, Jordan Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris Bridges, Michelle Rodriguez and Jason Statham are returning, but nothing is set in stone yet, we hear.