‘Fargo’: FX Chief John Landgraf “Optimistic” About Season 5 From Noah Hawley

Even though Fargo creator Noah Hawley is prioritizing FX’s new Alien series with Ridley Scott executive producing, the network’s boss John Landgraf is “hopeful” about a Season 5.

“That’s really up to Noah,” Landgraf told Deadline today, “I’m optimistic that he’ll want to do another.”

“He’s very focused on Alien right now,” Landgraf added. “We do continue to talk about it, and he expressed positive sentiment toward making another season, so that gives me optimism.”

When we spoke with Hawley back in May, he said that he hadn’t fleshed out a Season 5 yet but knows where he wants the series to go. In a word, he described Season 5 of Fargo as “contemporary.”

“I don’t think anyone will write about Minnesota in the same way again after the events of the last couple of years,” Hawley told us. “It’s definitely not going back to ‘Oh look at these jolly, carefree white folk in their small towns.’”

The series creator added: “It feels like we have to show the world as it is and tell our stories within that world. I don’t have a hard-and-fast story yet, but those are the elements going through my mind.”

Season 4 of Fargo has three Emmy nominations including Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited/Anthology Series, Sound Editing and Cinematography for a Limited/Anthology Series. It has already won six Emmys including Outstanding Miniseries for its first season.