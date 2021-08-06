Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Melissa Leo Signs With ICM Partners

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Tom Hanks Endorses Fran Drescher For SAG-AFTRA President
Read the full story

Fantastic Four Anniversary Tribute Sees Marvel Enlist Major Artists In Celebration Of Group’s 60th Anniversary

Marvel is planning to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Fantastic Four No. 1 with an anniversary tribute featuring some of the team’s greatest stories reimaging by prominent comics artists of today.

The Fantastic Four Anniversary Tribute #1 comes in the wake of similar projects featuring the X-Men and Captain America.

Sixty years ago, Stan Lee and Jack Kirby created what was billed as The World’s Greatest Comics Magazine with the release of Fantastic Four #1. Now, Marvel creators will pay tribute to that moment by reinterpreting, page by page, the story from that inaugural release, as well as the wedding of team members Reed Richards and Sue Storm.

“It’s the 60th Anniversary of the Fantastic Four—and that means it’s a good time to assemble the best and brightest that Marvel has to offer to joust with the King,” said a statement from Tom Brevoort, the executive editor. “This issue not only reimagines that initial Fantastic Four issue from 1961 through the vision of the artists of today, but also the later story from Fantastic Four Annual #3 in which Reed and Sue were married and the entire Marvel Universe of the period showed up. There’s really no better way to commemorate this anniversary than by revisiting these classic works anew.”

The statement from Marvel is notable for one fact – it marks one of the few times that Jack Kirby is acknowledged as the cowriter for the story, a bone of contention for years among fans.
Artists contributing to the work include Steve McNiven, who is handling the cover, and Jim Cheung, who will present a variant cover.

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad