Fantastic Four Anniversary Tribute Sees Marvel Enlist Major Artists In Celebration Of Group’s 60th Anniversary

Sixty years ago, Stan Lee and Jack Kirby created what was billed as The World’s Greatest Comics Magazine with the release of Fantastic Four #1. Now, Marvel creators will pay tribute to that moment by reinterpreting, page by page, the story from that inaugural release, as well as the wedding of team members Reed Richards and Sue Storm.

“It’s the 60th Anniversary of the Fantastic Four—and that means it’s a good time to assemble the best and brightest that Marvel has to offer to joust with the King,” said a statement from Tom Brevoort, the executive editor. “This issue not only reimagines that initial Fantastic Four issue from 1961 through the vision of the artists of today, but also the later story from Fantastic Four Annual #3 in which Reed and Sue were married and the entire Marvel Universe of the period showed up. There’s really no better way to commemorate this anniversary than by revisiting these classic works anew.”