‘The Falcon And The Winter Soldier’ Star Wyatt Russell To Lead QCode Action Podcast ‘Classified’

EXCLUSIVE: The Falcon And The Winter Soldier actor Wyatt Russell is to star in and executive-produce new action podcast series Classified.

Created by producer-writer-director duo Spenser Cohen and Anna Halberg (Distant), Russell will star as “Ivan” alongside Brent Jennings (All American), Monica Potter (Parenthood), Oliver Cooper (Mindhunter), Angela Sarafyan (Caged), Edwin Hodge (The Tomorrow War), Dohn Norwood (Mindhunter), Holland Roden (Mayans M.C.), Eugene Lee Yang (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and Kyle Kinane (Paradise PD).

QCode and Automatik will executive-produce along with Russell and Cohen and Halberg, who will also serve as writers and directors for the series.

Classified follows Ivan, who arrives at the mysterious Ravenholm Institute to be treated when Lark, the voice in his head, says he can help Ivan break out. He and Lark then organize the other eclectic patients to escape and take down Doctor Bell, the shadowy woman in charge of their “recovery.”

Russell is best known for Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Other credits include Julius Avery’s Overlord, AMC’s Lodge 49 and Netflix’s Black Mirror.

Cohen and Halberg are set to have three movies released in 2022: big-canvas sci-fi film Moonfall at Lionsgate, starring Halle Berry and directed by Roland Emmerich, which releases February 2022; sci-fi romantic thriller Distant at Amblin directed by Will Speck and Josh Gordon, which releases in March 2022 by Universal; and lastly, sci-fi thriller Ivy at Netflix, which releases Q1 of 2022. They are currently writing the horror film Horrorscope for Screen Gems with Alloy producing. Spenser also wrote the feature Extinction which was released on Netflix in 2018, starring Michael Pena and Lizzy Caplan.

QCode has a strong track record of converting its podcasts into TV series and movies so watch this space.

Russell is represented by UTA, Narrative and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein. Cohen and Halberg are represented by Verve, Anonymous Content and Morris Yorn Barnes Levine Krintzman Rubenstein Kohner & Gellman.