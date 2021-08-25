‘F9’, The Highest-Grossing Hollywood Movie During The Pandemic, Crossing $700M WW Mark Tonight

Moments before Universal’s CinemaCon presentation Wednesday afternoon, the studio has popped the champagne over Justin Lin’s F9, which is crossing the $700 million mark at the global box office. Technically, that feat occurs tonight. F9 is the only Hollywood MPA movie to cross that threshold to date for 2020 and 2021.

The last film to do so was Jumanji: The Next Level, released in 2019, which finaled at $800M worldwide. F9 was released on a 45-day theatrical window. Broken down, F9 counts $172.6M domestic and $528M from 65 offshore markets, which equals $700.6M by end of day.

Close to a third of F9‘s global box office has been fueled by $203.9M in China after a record-breaking May opening there. The ninthquel topped the global box office for four weeks, the only pic to do so in 2021. It topped the international box office for five weeks, and was No. 1 domestically for two weeks. F9 opened to No. 1 in all of its 65 foreign markets.

F9 is the first Hollywood film to cross $200M in China since Hobbs & Shaw and is one of only 11 Hollywood films to cross $200M in China in the last five years (2017-21), with the Fast saga doing so three times with Fast 8, Fast 9 and Hobbs & Shaw. Universal holds the highest count of any movie studio with four films to cross the $200M mark in China in the last five years including Fast 8, Fast 9, Hobbs & Shaw and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Watch on Deadline

F9‘s top-grossing territories include Mexico ($26M), Japan ($25M), UK ($22.6M), Germany ($20.7M), South Korea ($19.3M), Russia ($18M), France ($16.3M), Australia ($15.5M), Brazil ($13.6M) and Spain ($11M).

Universal recently dated part 10 in the franchise for April 7, 2023. Through nine movies plus Hobbs & Shaw, the Fast franchise has delivered $6.59 billion to Uni since its first release in 2001.