Ewan McGregor & Ethan Hawke Team For ‘Raymond And Ray’ At Apple Original Films

Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke are set to headline the feature Raymond and Ray for Apple Original Films about two half brothers who have lived in the shadow of a terrible father.

Somehow, they still each have a sense of humor, and his funeral is a chance for them to reinvent themselves. There’s anger, there’s pain, there’s folly, there might be love, and there’s definitely grave-digging.

Rodrigo García (In Treatment, Albert Nobbs) will write and direct and Oscar winner Alfonso Cuarón (Gravity and Roma) will produce with Bonnie Curtis (Saving Private Ryan, Albert Nobbs) and Julie Lynn (Albert Nobbs, To the Bone). Curtis and Lynn will produce through Mockingbird Pictures. Gabriela Rodriguez and Shea Kammer will serve as EPs.

Raymond and Ray joins an Apple Original Films lineup that includes the Sundance pickup CODA, currently streaming; Emancipation from director Antoine Fuqua and starring and produced by Will Smith; Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro; Finch, the latest film starring Tom Hanks; the Mahershala Ali and Naomie Harris-starred Swan Song; Joel Coen’s The Tragedy of Macbeth, starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand, in partnership with A24; Sharper, from A24, Brian Gatewood and Alessandro Tanaka, starring and produced by Julianne Moore; upcoming YA adaptation The Sky is Everywhere, directed by Josephine Decker and starring Grace Kaufman, Cherry Jones and Jason Segel; and more.

McGregor is a four-time Primetime Emmy nominee, currently recognized in the Lead Actor Limited Series category for playing the title role in Netflix’s Halston. He stars in Disney+/Lucasfilm’s Obi-Wan Kenobi series, Doug Liman’s Everest, Jimmy Giannopoulos’ The Birthday Cake and Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio at Netflix.

Hawke is a four-time Oscar nominee for Boyhood (Supporting Actor), Before Midnight (Adapted Screenplay), Before Sunset (Adapted Screenplay) and Training Day (Supporting Actor) and stars in Antoine Fuqua’s upcoming The Guilty, Knives Out 2, Blumhouse/Universal’s The Black Phone, The Northman, and Disney+/Marvel’s Moon Knight.

McGregor is repped by UTA, and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern. Hawke is repped by CAA, MGMT Entertainment and George Sheanshang. Cuaron is repped by WME, Blue Marble Pictures and Ziffren Brittenham LLP. Curtis and Lynn are repped by attorney Craig Emmanuel.