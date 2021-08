European Film Awards Reveals First Wave Of Feature & Documentary Hopefuls For 2021

Ammonite, Apples, Promising Young Woman, Supernova, The Dig, The Father and The Mauritanian are among the first wave of movies recommended by a European Film Awards committee for nomination at this year’s event.

A record number of movies have been suggested by the committee this year in light of the pandemic disruption. More than 40 films have been revealed today — features and docs — with more set to be revealed in September.

The feature films have been selected by a committee of the Academy Board and a range of European industry professionals. The documentary films have been selected by EFA Board Members Graziella Bildesheim (institutional/Italy) and Ada Solomon (producer/Romania), Katja Gauriloff (director, screenwriter/Finland), Kathrin Kohlstedde (festival programmer/Germany), Veton Nurkollari (artistic director/Kosovo), Orwa Nyrabia (artistic director/The Netherlands, Syria), Rada Šešić (festival programmer and filmmaker/Bosnia & Herzegovina/The Netherlands), Rajesh Thind (writer, producer and director/UK) and Ana Vicente (sales agent/UK). Today the European Film Academy has also launched a new VOD platform for its members. Nominations will be made public on 9 November 2021 during the Seville European Film Festival in Spain and the 34th European Film Awards will take place in Berlin on 11 December 2021.

EUROPEAN FILM AWARDS FEATURE FILM SELECTION 2021 – PART 1