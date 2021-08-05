Ethan Hawke To Receive Karlovy Vary Award; Melbourne FF Delays Physical Screenings — Global Briefs

Ethan Hawke To Receive KV Award

The Czech Republic’s Karlovy Vary Film Festival will honor Training Day and Before Midnight star Ethan Hawke with the Festival President’s Award at its 55th edition taking place August 20–28, 2021. The award is given to actors, directors, and producers “who have contributed in a fundamental way to the development of contemporary world cinema”. Four-time Oscar nominee Hawke will personally introduce Paul Schrader’s thriller First Reformed, in which he portrays a parish pastor experiencing a crisis of faith. Artistic director Karel Och and executive director Krystof Mucha said: “We are thrilled to welcome to Karlovy Vary an artist we’ve been admiring for a long time. In 2018, KVIFF paid tribute to the Austin Film Society and it is exciting to extend our appreciation of this renowned organisation’s work by honoring an actor and director who is so closely connected to the Texas independent film scene.“ Actor and director Hawke also recently released his first novel in twenty years, A Bright Ray of Darkness, and has a graphic novel upcoming.

Melbourne FF Delays Physical Screenings

This year’s Melbourne International Film Festival, which kicks off today (August 5), has made the last-minute decision to delay its in-cinema screenings as Australia continues to grapple with a fresh swathe of lockdowns. The physical screenings will now begin on August 12, one week into the fest which runs until August 22. The move was made as the city is expected to relax restrictions next week, which could allow for more people to be in the venues. At present, cinemas are limited to 100-person capacities. As a result, the fest has rearranged its gala screenings and will instead get underway with a virtual opening night showing of CODA, the Sundance hit, this evening. “In the midst of Covid-era calamity, constraint and complication, MIFF keeps moving forward to meet audiences where they are, including those in lockdown currently. Our whole festival team is working extremely hard to ensure that we can create and sustain as many opportunities for audiences to be a part of the festival this year as possible,” said artistic director Al Cossar.