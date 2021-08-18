Eros STX And Amazon Prime Video Expand Output Deal To South Africa; STX Re-Ups Theatrical Deal

EXCLUSIVE: Eros STX and Amazon Prime Video have closed a multi-year first window output deal in South Africa, effective immediately.

The deal expands on the lucrative pan-European output partnership the two companies struck in the UK, France, Italy and most recently Scandinavia, in 2021.

As part of the multi-year Amazon deal, Prime Video will be getting upcoming movies including Memory starring Liam Neeson; The Marsh King’s Daughter with Daisy Ridley; Guy Ritchie’s upcoming spy thriller led by Jason Statham; war film Devotion starring Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell; Greenland: Migration, once again led by Gerard Butler; and Muscle starring Vin Diesel from director F Gary Gray.

We can also reveal that South African distributor Empire Entertainment and STX have renewed their theatrical output deal, first struck in 2015.

The partnership has included STX films such as The Upside, Hustlers and Greenland, which have all done well in the territory. Empire will continue to manage the theatrical release of STX films in the region, with Amazon Prime Video taking pay 1 rights.

“Our strategic decision to maximize the potential of our film slate by partnering with our friends at Amazon has proven to be incredibly effective in European markets, and we look forward to replicating this successful model in South Africa,” said John Friedberg, President of STXinternational.

“This growing alliance underpins the significant expansion of our production and acquisitions slate, allowing us to offer even more of the highly commercial filmed entertainment that has become synonymous with the STX brand.”

Empire Entertainment, one of Africa’s leading indies, is the sole distributor of Warner Bros and MGM, and handles releases for multiple independents.