‘Epic’: Fairytale Drama Pilot From ‘Once Upon a Time’ Creators Not Going Forward At ABC

ABC brass have made the final round of decisions on the network’s outstanding drama pilots. Following the pickup to series for sprawling multi-generational Latinx family drama Promised Land earlier today, the network has opted not to proceed with the fairytale-themed Epic, executive produced by Once Upon a Time creators Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis.

ABC previously picked up to series drama pilot Queens while passing on Triage, Dark Horse and the Kevin Costner-executive produced National Parks Investigation.

Epic, written by former Once Upon a Time writer Brigitte Hales and directed by James Griffiths, was among three 2021 ABC drama pilots that were put on a different track; it was filmed in Ireland for post-upfront consideration. The large-scope drama, headlined by Brittany O’Grady and also starring Sarah Hyland and Eleanor Fanyinka, was described as a romantic anthology that reinvents fairy tales for a new audience.

Like Once Upon a Time, the high-concept Epic was a big swing and an admirable effort; I hear it just did not quite come together.

Epic was executive produced by Hales, Horowitz, Kitsis and Griffiths.