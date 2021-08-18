Endeavor Adds Tech Executive Jacqueline Reses To Board Of Directors

Endeavor Group Holdings has appointed tech and finance veteran Jacqueline Reses to its board of directors.

Reses is CEO of Post House Capital, a private investment firm focused on consumer and financial technology. She previously was capital lead at Square and executive chair of Square Financial Services. Her background also includes a stint as chief development officer at Yahoo. During her tenure at Yahoo, Reses served on the board of Chinese online and mobile commerce behemoth Alibaba Group.

For 11 years, Reses led the U.S. media group at private equity firm Apax Partners, and she also had a seven-year run at Goldman Sachs.

Along with Endeavor’s board, Reses serves on the boards of Affirm Holdings, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, and TaskUs. She is also executive chair of the board at ContextLogic.

“We’re honored to welcome Jackie to our Board of Directors,” Endeavor CEO Ariel Emanuel said in the announcement of the appointment. “Her leadership across corporate finance and enterprise technology combined with her innate talent for driving innovation and cultivating culture will be incredibly valuable to Endeavor as we continue charting our future as a public company.”

Watch on Deadline

“It’s great to join Endeavor’s board at this pivotal time,” remarked Reses. “I’m looking forward to partnering with Endeavor’s leadership to develop strategies that fully leverage the power of its diverse portfolio and help propel its continued growth across the sports and entertainment landscape.”

Endeavor, which went public last spring, has continued to add members to its board this year. Along with Reses, directors include Emanuel, Endeavor Executive Chairman Patrick Whitesell, Silver Lake execs Egon Durban and Stephan Evans, Uncle Nearest CEO Fawn Weaver, Tesla CEO Elon Musk and former Xerox and Veon CEO Ursula Burns.