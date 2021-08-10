Emmys Move To “Indoor/Outdoor” Venue Amid Rising Covid Concerns, Tickets For Nominees Limited

Just days after announcing a limited red carpet for the 73rd Emmy Awards, the Television Academy announced on Tuesday that the event’s venue was being changed in consideration of rising Covid numbers in Los Angeles. the Television Academy and CBS have decided to host all ceremonies, including the separate Creative Arts Emmys, on the Event Deck at L.A. Live, directly behind the Microsoft Theater. This will provide an opportunity to “utilize an indoor/outdoor setting and more socially-distanced audience seating.” The event had been set to take place inside the Microsoft Theater.

In addition, the number of nominees allowed to attend the three Creative Arts Emmys ceremonies on Sept. 11 and 12 as well as those going to the 73rd Emmys on Sept. 19 is being limited further. That means not all nominees will be able to attend this year’s awards.

Although invitations have already been mailed out, nominated teams of three or more are now limited to no more than four tickets per nomination. The Academy recommends nominated teams “coordinate between themselves and identify how they will allot their four tickets” before they RSVP.

The group also left open the possibility of further changes writing, “Conversations are ongoing, and we will provide further information as it is available. The Television Academy appreciates everyone’s understanding as we continue to navigate the Covid-19 delta variant.”

There was, of course, no communal ceremony at all in 2020 because of Covid. A virtual event, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, went off instead.

Cedric the Entertainer hosts this year. Reginald Hudlin and Ian Stewart — who executive produced the well-received virtual ceremony last year, and Hamish Hamilton, who directed it — are returning in the same capacities this year, with Done+Dusted and Hudlin Entertainment producing. The ceremony will air on CBS and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.