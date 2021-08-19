Emmys Ceremonies To Require Negative Covid Tests For Attendees As Well As Vax Proof

The Television Academy said Thursday that attendees at next month’s Primetime Emmys Awards and Creative Arts Emmy Awards will be required to provide a negative Covid test in addition to being fully vaccinated. This year’s ceremonies are being limited to nominees and a guest with the rise of the Delta variant this summer hampering the return to fully live in-person events in Los Angeles and around the country.

The academy has been working with Los Angeles County health officials to streamline plans for its quartet of ceremonies next month (three Creative Arts ceremonies the weekend of September 11-12 and the Primetime ceremony September 19). All four events will be held under an air-conditioned tent on the Event Deck at L.A. LIVE, a venue that sits directly behind the Microsoft Theater.

Here are the guidelines for the testing requirements issued today, per the TV Academy:

For attendees to the Saturday, Sept. 11, Creative Arts ceremony: On or after Thursday, Sept. 9.

For attendees to either of the Sunday, Sept. 12, Creative Arts ceremonies: On or after Friday, Sept. 10.

For attendees to the Sunday, Sept. 19, CBS telecast: On or after Friday, Sept. 17.

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards will be broadcast live September 19 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. The Creative Arts ceremonies (Saturday at 5 p.m. PT; Sunday at 1 p.m. PT and 5 p.m. PT) will be edited into one show that will air September 18 on FXX.

The academy also said today that it is moving the categories of Outstanding Variety Sketch Series and Outstanding Variety Special (Live) to Sunday’s Primetime telecast. They had been previously announced as being part of the Sunday evening Creative Arts ceremony. (Read the category order here.)

Uncertainty over Covid has made it difficult to finalize plans for TV’s biggest awards show for a second consecutive year. The TV Academy said last month it wouldn’t put on its annual post-ceremony series of Governors Balls.