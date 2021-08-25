Emmys: Juried Winners Set For Animation, Costume, Interactive Programming & Motion Design

Winners were revealed Wednesday in four juried categories for this year’s Emmy Awards, with the Television Academy bestowing honors in Animation, Costume, Interactive Programming and Motion Design.

Multiple winners include animators for Netflix’s short-form anthology series Love, Death + Robots and Apple TV+, the latter of which picked up trophies in Innovation in Interactive Programming (for For All Mankind: Time Capsule) and Motion Design (for Calls).

The juried entrants are not nominated but rather screened via category peer groups, who have the option to award several, one or no Emmys after reviewing the merits of each. Winners will be presented during the Creative Arts Emmy ceremonies the week of September 11-12.

Here are this year’s juried winners:

Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal • Plague of Madness

Adult Swim • Cartoon Network Studios

David Krentz, Storyboard Artist

Love, Death + Robots • Ice

Netflix • Blur Studio for Netflix

Robert Valley, Production Designer

Love, Death + Robots • Ice

Netflix • Blur Studio for Netflix

Patricio Betteo, Background Artist

Love, Death + Robots • All Through the House

Netflix • Blur Studio for Netflix

Dan Gill, Stop Motion Animator

Love, Death + Robots • Automated Customer Service

Netflix • Blur Studio for Netflix

Laurent Nicolas, Character Designer

The Simpsons • Wad Goals

Fox • A Gracie Films Production in association with 20th Television Animation

Nik Ranieri, Lead Character Layout Artist

Outstanding Costumes for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program

Black Is King

Disney+ • Walt Disney Studios

Zerina Akers, Costume Designer

Timothy White, Costume Supervisor

The Masked Singer • Super 8 – The Plot Chickens! Part 2

Fox • Fox Alternative Entertainment

Marina Toybina, Costume Designer

Grainne O’Sullivan, Costume Supervisor

Gabrielle Letamendi, Assistant Costume Designer

Lucia Maldonado, Assistant Costume Designer

Sherman’s Showcase Black History Month Spectacular

IFC • The Riddle Entertainment Group, Emerald Street, Get Lifted and RadicalMedia

Ariyela Wald-Cohain, Costume Designer

Patty Malkin, Costume Supervisor

Erica Schwartz, Assistant Costume Supervisor

Outstanding Innovation in Interactive Programming

For All Mankind: Time Capsule

Apple TV+ • Apple / Tall Ship Productions

Apple

Tall Ship Productions

Outstanding Motion Design

Calls

Apple TV+ • Apple / Studiocanal / Bad Hombre Productions in association with Canal+

Alexie Tylevich, Creative Director

Ethan Stickley, Designer/Animator

Scott Ulrich, Animator

Daisuke Goto, Animator

Chi Hong, Animator

James Connelly, Editor