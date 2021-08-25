You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Andrew Cuomo Gets International Emmy Award Rescinded Following Sexual Harassment Allegations & Resignation

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

'Black Panther 2' Star Letitia Wright Injured During Accident On Set
Read the full story

Emmys: Juried Winners Set For Animation, Costume, Interactive Programming & Motion Design

How to watch Emmy nominations 2021
CBS

Winners were revealed Wednesday in four juried categories for this year’s Emmy Awards, with the Television Academy bestowing honors in Animation, Costume, Interactive Programming and Motion Design.

Multiple winners include animators for Netflix’s short-form anthology series Love, Death + Robots and Apple TV+, the latter of which picked up trophies in Innovation in Interactive Programming (for For All Mankind: Time Capsule) and Motion Design (for Calls).

The juried entrants are not nominated but rather screened via category peer groups, who have the option to award several, one or no Emmys after reviewing the merits of each. Winners will be presented during the Creative Arts Emmy ceremonies the week of September 11-12.

Here are this year’s juried winners:

Watch on Deadline

Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal • Plague of Madness
Adult Swim • Cartoon Network Studios
David Krentz, Storyboard Artist

Love, Death + Robots • Ice
Netflix • Blur Studio for Netflix
Robert Valley, Production Designer

Love, Death + Robots • Ice
Netflix • Blur Studio for Netflix
Patricio Betteo, Background Artist

Love, Death + Robots • All Through the House
Netflix • Blur Studio for Netflix
Dan Gill, Stop Motion Animator

Love, Death + Robots • Automated Customer Service
Netflix • Blur Studio for Netflix
Laurent Nicolas, Character Designer

The Simpsons • Wad Goals
Fox • A Gracie Films Production in association with 20th Television Animation
Nik Ranieri, Lead Character Layout Artist

Outstanding Costumes for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program

Black Is King
Disney+ • Walt Disney Studios
Zerina Akers, Costume Designer
Timothy White, Costume Supervisor

The Masked Singer • Super 8 – The Plot Chickens! Part 2
Fox • Fox Alternative Entertainment
Marina Toybina, Costume Designer
Grainne O’Sullivan, Costume Supervisor
Gabrielle Letamendi, Assistant Costume Designer
Lucia Maldonado, Assistant Costume Designer

Sherman’s Showcase Black History Month Spectacular
IFC • The Riddle Entertainment Group, Emerald Street, Get Lifted and RadicalMedia
Ariyela Wald-Cohain, Costume Designer
Patty Malkin, Costume Supervisor
Erica Schwartz, Assistant Costume Supervisor

Outstanding Innovation in Interactive Programming

For All Mankind: Time Capsule
Apple TV+ • Apple / Tall Ship Productions
Apple
Tall Ship Productions

Outstanding Motion Design

Calls
Apple TV+ • Apple / Studiocanal / Bad Hombre Productions in association with Canal+
Alexie Tylevich, Creative Director
Ethan Stickley, Designer/Animator
Scott Ulrich, Animator
Daisuke Goto, Animator
Chi Hong, Animator
James Connelly, Editor

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad