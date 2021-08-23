Emma Appleton & Bel Powley Starring In Dolly Alderton Adaptation ‘Everything I Know About Love’ For Working Title & BBC One

Emma Appleton (The Witcher) and Bel Powley (The Morning Show) have been set to lead the cast of Everything I Know About Love, the series that Dolly Alderton’s is writing based on her own hit memoir.

China Moo-Young (Intergalactic) is directing the seven-part show produced by NBCUniversal International Studios’ Working Title Television for BBC One.

The series will follow two childhood best friends, Maggie (Appleton) and Birdy (Powley). Set in a 2012 London house-share with flashbacks to suburban adolescence in the early noughties, the series is an unflinching deep dive into bad dates, heartaches and humiliations.

Also in the cast are Marli Siu (Alex Rider) as Nell, Jordan Peters (Pirates) as Neil, while making their on-screen TV debuts are Aliyah Odoffin as Amara, Connor Finch as Street; and Ryan Bown as Nathan. Filming is set to get underway in Manchester and London, it will air on the BBC in 2022.

“I am beyond thrilled with every actor we have on board for Everything I Know About Love. Aisha Bywaters has helped us find our dream cast and we are so excited to see them inhabit the world of the show and bring its stories and relationships to life,” commented Alderton.

The show is exec produced by Jo McClellan for the BBC, Dolly Alderton, and Surian Fletcher-Jones, Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner for Working Title Television, and produced by Simon Maloney. It was commissioned by Piers Wenger, Director of BBC Drama. The series will be distributed by NBCUniversal Global Distribution.