Emily VanCamp Leaving ‘The Resident’ After 4 Seasons

Emily VanCamp The Resident
"The Resident" Guy D'Alema/Fox

Emily VanCamp has departed Fox’s popular medical drama The Resident after four seasons as a series regular and the female lead.

I hear the actress asked to be released from the show at the end of last season. There was an effort to bring her back in Season 5  — something she was reportedly open to — but it did not work out. I hear there is still hope she may return as a guest star in the future. But the Revenge alumna has stepped down as a series regular, and the storyline of her character, Nicolette ‘Nic’ Nevin, is expected to be wrapped up early into Season 5.

Fans already are bracing for the worst as Fox is hinting heavily about Nic’s fate in an ominous first promo for the Season 5 premiere (you can watch it below).

VanCamp revealed last week that she and her husband, former Revenge co-star Josh Bowman, had welcomed their first child, Iris. The pregnancy, which VanCamp chose to keep private, mirrored the story of her Resident character.

In the Season 4 finale, Nic gave birth to her and Conrad’s (Matt Czuchry) first child, a girl, Georgiana Grace Hawkins, named after both of their late mothers. The successful delivery followed a stressful pregnancy during which Nic, a nurse practitioner, had been stabbed by a man the hospital had turned away because it was closed. The finale concluded with a montage of touching moments and milestones over the course of the couple’s relationship.

In addition to her starring roles in ABC’s Revenge and Fox’s The Resident, VanCamp is best known for playing Sharon Carter/Agent 13 in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

