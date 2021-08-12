Emily Blunt Re-Teaming With ‘Jungle Cruise’ Partner Dwayne Johnson’s Seven Bucks On Amazon Movie About Trailblazing Female Pinkerton Detective Agency Sleuth Kate Warne

EXCLUSIVE: Following a highly competitive auction, Amazon Studios has acquired a star vehicle that will have Emily Blunt playing Kate Warne, the first woman to become a detective at the Pinkerton Agency. Scripting is Gustin Nash, whose credits include Youth in Revolt and Charlie Bartlett. This amounts to a reteam for Blunt with her Jungle Cruise co-star Dwayne Johnson; he’s producing the film with his Seven Bucks Productions cohorts Hiram Garcia and Dany Garcia, in coproduction with Blunt’s Ledbury Productions and Kristina Sorensen Productions. Blunt and Sorensen are producing and Nash is exec producer.

The movie is a propulsive action adventure built around Warne, a real life female Sherlock Holmes in a male dominated industry whose singular sleuthing skills paved the way for future women in law enforcement and forever changed how detective work was done.

Related Story 'Jungle Cruise' Chugs To $23M+ In Samba TV U.S. Households; Disney Pic's Domestic B.O. Stands At $38M+

Disney

Watch on Deadline

Jungle Cruise is still on its theatrical and streaming voyage for Disney. The Seven Bucks-produced film has earned $124 million to date in worldwide box office and on Disney + since its premiere. Blunt’s work includes Mary Poppins Returns, for Disney, the A Quiet Place franchise for Paramount, Lionsgate’s Sicario and The Devil Wears Prada for Fox 2000.

Seven Bucks Productions and Amazon Studios had already gotten in business on the holiday action-adventure comedy Red One, which will star Johnson. The production shingle wrapped Black Adam and DC League of Super Pets for Warner Bros, and Red Notice at Netflix. TV work includes Young Rock on NBC, Disney +’s Behind the Attraction, and NBC’s The Titan Games.

Kimberly Bialek, the former WME partner who joined Seven Bucks last fall as executive vice president, will oversee the project.

Blunt is represented by CAA, Roger Charteris at The Artists Partnership and attorney David Weber at Sloane, Offer; Nash is repped by Industry Entertainment’s Sarah Dodge and Barry Littman at Hansen, Jacobson; and Sorensen by The Nord Group’s Jesse Nord; Johnson and Seven Bucks is WME.