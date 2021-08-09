Elliot Page To Receive Achievement Award At Outfest LA Film Festival

Elliot Page will be honored at the 2021 Outfest LA LGBTQ Film Festival with the Annual Achievement Award.

The festival’s top honor recognizes individuals who have made a significant contribution to LGBTQIA+ stories, arts, and media visibility. Past recipients include Todd Haynes, Bill Condon, John Waters, Kimberly Pierce, Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman, Fenton Bailey & Randy Barbato, Angela Robinson, and Nisha Ganatra.

Kieran Medina, the lead programmer of Outfest LA’s Annual Trans & Nonbinary Summit, will present the award to Page at the Orpheum Theatre on August 22nd, as part of the festival’s Closing Night Gala.

“When determining the recipient of our highest honor we look for those that have been a powerful representative for our community, that have soared to the highest levels of recognition for their talent and who have stepped into the shoes themselves as an independent filmmaker and creator. There is no one more poised to receive this year’s Outfest Annual Achievement Award than Elliot,” said Outfest Executive Director Damien S. Navarro. “His courage, advocacy and personal journey have made him one of the most admired and respected public figures of his generation and his talent and voice are leading a new generation within the LGBTQIA+ and entertainment community.”

Related Story Outfest Los Angeles: Dates, Venues & Lineup Set For 39th Festival Returning To In-Person Screenings

“It gives me great honor to be the recipient of this year’s Outfest Annual Achievement Award and represent the LGBTQ+ community,” added Page. “Now more than ever, it is so important for our voices to be amplified and represented in film and media, and for people to hear our stories.”

Watch on Deadline

Page is an Oscar-nominated actor best known for turns in Juno, The Umbrella Academy, Hard Candy and Inception, amongst other major titles. He is also a tireless champion of the under-represented who has used his global platform to shed light on important social and LGBTQ+ issues, infusing his love of storytelling and passion for social justice into projects, which have taken him behind the camera, as a producer and documentary filmmaker.

Page’s directorial debut, the documentary There’s Something in the Water, was released globally on Netflix last year.

He also created and produced the groundbreaking, Emmy-nominated documentary series Gaycation. The Viceland program exec produced by Spike Jonze and Shane Smith follows Page and Ian Daniel as they explore LGBTQ+ culture, and the often-harsh realities facing queer communities across the world.

Outfest Los Angeles is being held this year between August 13-22, returning to in-person screenings over a year-and-a-half after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Nearly every film programmed by the nation’s leading LGBTQ festival will also be available for streaming, for those at-risk or who live outside of the region. The festival’s 5th Annual Trans & Nonbinary Summit will take place on August 21st.

For more information on this year’s festival, click here.