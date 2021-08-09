‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’ Unveils Farewell Season Promo

The Ellen DeGeneres Show is about to take its final go-round. DeGeneres returns for the 19th and final season of the daytime talker beginning Monday, September 13.

The show has released a promo for the upcoming season which provides a look of some of the highlights over the years. Celebrity guests featured in the clip include George Clooney, Justin Timberlake, Julia Roberts and Michelle Obama, just a few of some of the 4.000 guests who have sat down with Ellen over the past two decades.

The clip also reflects on the “almost half a billion” (dollars) given away over the years and the “countless lives changed.” At the end of the clip “one thankful host” tells fans, “You’ve changed my life.”

“I promise you that we’re going to have a fantastic final season. It will be a season where I truly get to say, Thank You. Thank you all. Every day will be a celebration. There will be a lot of surprises, there will be trips down memory lane, and a few detours through Why Did I Wear That Alley,” said DeGeneres when announcing the talk show will end in 2022.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show is produced by Warner Bros. Telepictures.

Watch the clip below.