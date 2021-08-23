France’s Elevate Artist Management Eyes Expansion To LA & Dubai

EXCLUSIVE: Paris-based Elevate Artist Management, an emerging management and creative firm founded by Florent Lamy in 2015, is expanding with offices soon planned to open in Los Angeles and Dubai. The agency reps U.S. and European talent in France and Europe and will also specialize in original and premium content creation across all media.

With the LA office, which is eyeing a September launch, Lamy intends to reinforce ties between the U.S. and European industries by building a bridge for talent from both areas and producing Franco-American projects in English. He says, “We will work closely with American producers, studios, agents and managers in order to offer an added value to their artists and projects by creating sustainable opportunities with high value on the European market, in the fields of cinema, television and commercials, but also opportunities for co-production, European financing, packaging and sales of films.”

To that end, the company has also created Elevate Media Finance, a department to be based in Los Angeles and Paris, which will provide access to capital as well as packaging, sales and distribution services from early stage development.

Elevate also incubates and invests in brands and businesses, and provides strategic advice for branding, production and other marketing needs. In Dubai, the aim is to represent brands and companies in the areas of licensing, marketing, advertising, digital and public relations with talent. A January 2022 launch is on deck.

Lamy was previously a press attaché and sparked to the idea of creating his own agency when he came into contact with U.S. talent who wanted to work in France and in Europe. His first client was director/writer/producer James Foley. The roster now also includes Keke Palmer, Holt McCallany, Alexis Knapp and Tania Raymonde, among others, for representation in Europe and France. This is in addition to their U.S. representation.

The growing global nature of projects and multi-lingual productions has encouraged Hollywood-based professionals to seek out work in other markets, Lamy contends. “It’s a plus to be able to say, ‘I have someone who can look after me and add value in Europe’,” he says.

Elevate also works with French production companies and is planning to co-produce its first film in English for summer 2022.

Lamy sums up the goal of Elevate’s expansion is to become “the first French management agency of international scope by imposing ourselves on the U.S. market in a collaborative way and creating an exclusive link with stakeholders in the U.S. industry for France and Europe.”