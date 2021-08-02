Eiza González To Star In & Produce Biopic About Mexican Film Legend Maria Felix For Filmmaker Matthew Heineman

EXCLUSIVE: Baby Driver and I Care a Lot actress Eiza González, Oscar-nominated/Emmy-winning director Matthew Heineman and Linden Entertainment have partnered with the estate of the iconic Mexican film star Maria Felix to bring her story to life. The team is looking for a Latin American writer to adapt Felix’s life for the screen.

González will portray Felix and also produce the film alongside Dana Harris and Nicole King for Linden Entertainment. Walter Rivera will executive produce the film on behalf of Felix’s estate.

Felix was one of the most successful Mexican stars of all time, and this is the first time her estate will be involved in telling her story. The actress starred in 47 movies in Mexico, France, Italy and Argentina and was the queen of the silver screen in Mexico, becoming known as “La Dona.” Felix’s story is one that follows her from the rough Northern town of Sonoa, to knowing the president of Mexico, Diego Rivera, artist Frida Kahlo and being awarded France’s highest cultural award, the Legion d’honneur. Felix’s story is one of love and loss and an exploration of Mexican culture and religion, acceptance, womanhood and fame. It is a story of a girl from Alamos who becomes Mexico’s most unconventional muse.

“Maria’s tenacity and fierce way of living through some of the hardest adversity I’ve witnessed has inspired me and many more,” González said. “I’m incredibly honored to be playing her and to be bringing her voice and story to the world.”

Watch on Deadline

She addedm “Maria constantly pushed boundaries and lived by her own rules, while the world tried to tear her down. I’ve always believed her life needs to be seen around the world, for people to learn more about how society depicts successful and driven women.”

Said Rivera: “We have long been searching for the right partner to tell Maria’s story, and we are proud to be partnering with Eiza González as she embodies so much of Maria’s strength, intelligence, passion, character and beauty. We know Eiza and this film have the power to influence change, much like Maria Felix did, and we know in Eiza’s hands, Maria Felix’s legacy will be portrayed in the most authentic light.”

Linden Entertainment co-founder Nicole King recently produced the Jennifer Garner feature Yes Day for Netflix, which debuted as the No. 1 movie globally on the streamer and was watched by more than 53 million households in its first two weeks.

González’s feature credits include Baby Driver, Hobbs & Shaw, Netflix’s Golden Globe-winning I Care a Lot, Godzilla vs. Kong, Michael Bay’s upcoming Ambulance and the TV series From Dusk till Dawn.

Heineman received an Oscar nomination for the documentary feature Cartel Land. He won a Primetime Emmy for Documentary Filmmaking for his movie City of Ghosts in 2018, and his 2018 movie A Private War received two Golden Globe nominations.

González is represented by Linden Entertainment, WME and Jackoway Austen Tyerman. Heineman is represented by CAA, Cinetic Media and Sloss Eckhouse Dasti Haynes. The holder of legal public record to the name rights of Maria Felix in both Mexico and the U.S. is Fomento Social Maria Felix, A.C.