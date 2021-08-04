Eiza Gonzalez In Talks To Join David Beinoff And D.B. Weiss’ Netflix Series ‘Three-Body Problem’

Eiza Gonzalez is in negotiations to join the cast of the Netflix sci-fi series Three-Body Problem, with Game of Thrones co-creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss adapting the series. Based on the famous sci-fi book series, the series is the first major series from the duo following the end of their HBO hit series Game of Thrones.

Netflix had no comment.

Alexander Woo, co-creator of AMC’s The Terror: Infamy will write and exec produce alongside Beinoff and Weiss. Rian Johnson will exec produce alongside his producing partner Ram Bergman. Plan B, will exec produce alongside Rosamund Pike and Robie Uniacke via their company Primitive Streak.

Lin Qi, chairman of rights-holders Yoozoo Group and the Three-Body Universe, and Zhao Jilong, VP of the Three-Body Universe, also will exec produce alongside Bernadette Caulfield, the Game of Thrones exec producer who was recently installed as president of Benioff & Weiss’ production company, and Nena Rodrigue, President of Television for Johnson and Bergman’s production company, T-Street.

The book series is set against a sprawling backdrop. The first book tells the story of Ye Wenjie, who, following her father’s death at the hands of the Red Guards during the Cultural Revolution, attempts to help aliens invade Earth, while different factions on Earth plan different ways of welcoming the extra-terrestrials. It originally was serialized in Science Fiction World in 2006 before being published in 2008.

Gonzalez has had a busy 2021 already as she was most recently seen in the Netflix film I Care A Lot and Warner Bros. Godzilla vs. Kong. She most recently wrapped production on the Michael Bay pic Ambulance. She is repped by WME and Linden Entertainment.

Giant Freakin Robot first reported the news.