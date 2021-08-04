Ed Weeks Set To Star, Kimia Behpoornia Returns To ‘Someone Out There’ NBC Comedy Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: The Mindy Project alum Ed Weeks has been tapped as the male lead opposite Gabrielle Dennis in Someone Out There, NBC’s romantic comedy pilot based on a Spanish format. Kimia Behpoornia, who was originally cast in the 2020 iteration of the pilot, is set to reprise her role. Also cast as series regulars in the pilot, from Matt Hubbard, Josh Siegal, Dylan Morgan, and Universal Television, are child actors Percy Daggs IV (Solos) and Elizabeth Allhands (The Haunting of Bly Manor).

Elizabeth Allhands, Percy Daggs NBC

Written/executive produced by Hubbard, Siegal and Morgan, Someone Out There is based on the Spanish format Pequeñas Coincidencias created by Javier Veiga. The single-camera romantic comedy is about two set-in-their-ways adults, Derek (Weeks) and Chloe (Dennis), who are challenged by very unexpected strangers to become the best versions of themselves in order to find love and possibly each other.

Weeks’ Derek is a film composer who gets into the right restaurants, Derek is invited to the best Hollywood parties, and buys egregiously expensive sneakers that he’s getting a little too old for. But beneath Derek’s superficial surface, there may be a better person just waiting to come out.

Behpoornia will portray Sydney, Chloe’s assistant, a calm and ultra-cool queer woman who is a loyal friend to Chloe, even if that often means gently telling her how old and out of touch she is.

Daggs is Humphrey, a sweet, emotionally mature little boy with a lot of big ideas about love. Allhands plays Madison, an impish, extremely direct little girl who has her own agenda when it comes to Derek’s love life.

Someone Out There was originally ordered to pilot in January 2020. It was one of five pilots NBC rolled to 2021 after Covid-19 interrupted 2020 pilot season. Their casts were released in June. In Someone Out There’s 2020 version, the two leads were to be played by Aimee Carrero and Ryan Hansen. Behpoornia is believed to be the only original cast member invited back for the re-do. NBC similarly brought back three original La Brea cast members to reprise their roles months after their options had expired.

Weeks, best known for his starring role as Dr. Jeremy Reed in Hulu’s The Mindy Project, also starred in the Fox comedy series LA to Vegas. He is repped by WME, United Agents in the UK and Morris Yorn.

Behpoornia previously co-starred on the NBC series Abby’s and she also recurred on Atypical and Lucifer for Netflix. She’s repped by LB Talent and Rectangle Entertainment.

Daggs recurred on Amazon’s Undone and guest-starred on Solos. He’s repped by LA Talent and Brecheen Feldman Breimer Silver & Thompson. Allhands, who had a co-starring role in Netflix drama series The Haunting of Bly Manor, is repped by Trilogy Talent Management, Collier Talent and attorney Stewart Brookman.