‘Dynasty’ Original Cast Member Exits The CW Series

SPOILER ALERT: The following story contains details from Friday’s episode of Dynasty.

In the latest episode of The CW’s Dynasty, we finally learned who is being mourned at the funeral, which has been teased since the season premiere.

That would be Joseph Anders, the beloved majordomo of the Carrington family, played by Alan Dale.

According to TVLine, it was the beginning of the end for Anders when he suffered an injury to his ribs, while saving Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) and Liam (Adam Huber) from a pair of kidnappers.

The injury didn’t lead directly to the butler’s death. But while driving to the hospital to visit Cristal (Daniella Alonso), who has been undergoing treatments for a brain tumor, the resulting pain distracted him, causing him to crash his car.

Dale had been a series regular on Dynasty since it debuted in 2017. His final episode, “Go Rescue Someone Else,” was directed by Heather Tom, from a script by Josh Reims and Christopher Fife.

Developed for The CW by Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage, and Sallie Patrick, Dynasty watches as two of America’s wealthiest families feud for control over their fortune and their children.

The show is based on the beloved soap opera of the same name, which originally aired on ABC between 1981 and 1989. It was renewed for a fifth season in February.