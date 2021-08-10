‘Dying To Belong’ Remake With Shannen Doherty, Favour Onwuka & Jenika Rose Gets Lifetime Greenlight

EXCLUSIVE: Lifetime is bringing an updated version of the classic television movie Dying To Belong to the screen. Shannen Doherty, Favour Onwuka (Supergirl) and Jenika Rose (iZombie) are set to star in Lifetime’s remake of the 1997 film, which starred Hilary Swank, Sarah Chalke, Jenna von Oÿ and Mark-Paul Gosselaar. Dying to Belong, which reveals the harsh realities of toxic friendships and sorority hazing culture, will debut this fall on Lifetime.

In Dying To Belong, when journalism major Olivia (Onwuka) meets Riley (Rose), a shy freshman who suffers from anxiety, they become fast friends. Riley, whose mother Katherine (Doherty) was a legacy Pi Gamma Beta, decides to rush in hopes of following Katherine’s footsteps and is ecstatic when Olivia joins her. Sensing the opportunity to go undercover to write a story about hazing practices, Olivia soon discovers there are deadly secrets involved in being part of the “sisterhood.”

Dying to Belong marks Doherty’s second movie for Lifetime this year. As we previously reported, she also stars in List of a Lifetime, the network’s centerpiece of the Stop Breast Cancer for Life campaign, for which Doherty directed special content that will roll out in October for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

As part of Lifetime’s commitment to hiring women in key production roles under the Broader Focus initiative, Dying to Belong is produced by Pink Buffalo Films and Wishing Floor Films with Danielle von Zerneck (The Christmas Set Up), daughter of Frank von Zerneck, a producer on the original film, executive producing. Gail Harvey (Gone Mom: The Disappearance of Jennifer Dulos) directs from a script from Caitlin D. Freyers (Wynona Earp). Shawn Angelski (Story of a Girl) also serves as executive producer.