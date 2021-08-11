DreamWorks Theatricals Partners With Music Theatre International On Writers Program For Emerging Musical Theatre Artists

DreamWorks Theatricals and Music Theatre International are launching a new Writers Program, in partnership with NBCUniversal’s Global Talent Development & Inclusion team, the companies announced today.

The DreamWorks Theatricals/MTI Emerging Writers Program will look to identify diverse teams of bookwriters, composers and lyricists with unique voices and perspectives to develop musical adaptations of popular DreamWorks Animation titles intended for the Music Theatre International catalogue.

The one-year, paid program will be open to individual writers, as well as writing teams. Selected applicants will be mentored throughout by DreamWorks Theatricals execs and other industry ambassadors. The program will also provide access to industry vets and agents via roundtable discussions, master classes, and individual meetings to advance career development.

“For over 25 years, DreamWorks Animation has inspired, moved, and challenged audiences with some of the most beloved stories and characters of our time,” said Chris Herzberger, SVP of Universal Theatrical Group, who heads up DreamWorks Theatricals. “We are proud to commit this iconic catalogue to the creativity, passion and thrilling artistry of bookwriters, composers, and lyricists from historically underrepresented groups in the American theatre, and in partnership with our friends at MTI, look forward to supporting and empowering an exciting new generation of musical theatre talent.”

“MTI’s Broadway Junior and TYA shows are often a young person’s first exposure to musical theatre, whether as a performer or as an audience member. By pairing new talent with the appropriate material, we are aiming to match beloved stories with authentic voices who will adapt them for the youth market,” added Drew Cohen, President and CEO of MTI Worldwide. “Encouraging more diverse perspectives on the part of the authors who create these musicals is a positive way to connect with the performers and their audiences in a more meaningful way.”

Applicants to the Emerging Writers Program will be required to submit a completed application, along with writing samples, release forms, a résumé and a personal essay. Letters of recommendation are optional.

Applicants cannot have had their work produced on Broadway or the West End at any point and cannot have had their work produced Off-Broadway or at a major regional theatre within the last five years. Applicants must be 18 years old by the time of application and authorized to work legally in the United States.

Applications will be accepted in the Fall of 2021, at a date that will later be announced.

For more information on the program, click here.